Huddersfield Town take on Hull City in the Championship this weekend.

Huddersfield Town head into the game in confident mood after a string of decent results. They beat Sunderland 1-0 last time out after Matty Pearson’s goal.

Hull, on the other hand, won 2-1 away at Rotherham United in their last outing. Jaden Philogene and Noah Ohio were on the scoresheet for them.

The Tigers are only outside the Championship play-offs on goal difference and could rise back into the top six with a win at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Ahead of their clash, here is a look at five players who could dictate the game…

Sorba Thomas

He has been putting in some strong performances for Huddersfield over recent weeks. The Wales international has made 31 appearances so far this term and has chipped in with four goals and an impressive nine assists as he looks to show what he can do at this level once again on Saturday.

Alex Matos

The Chelsea loan man linked up with the Terriers in January and has caught the eye for them in the middle of the park. He has injected more energy into their ranks and looks to have a bright future ahead of him.

Jaden Philogene

Hull City’s star man is one of the most talented players outside the Premier League. He scored a rabona against Rotherham and has been given the freedom to go out and express himself by Liam Rosenior this term.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Fabio Carvalho

Eyebrows were raised when the Tigers landed his signature earlier this winter from Liverpool. The ex-Fulham man has a lot of quality and will be looking to cause Huddersfield some problems.

Noah Ohio

He scored his first goal for Hull against Rotherham and will be eager to find the net again. The 21-year-old is on loan from Standard Liege and competes with Aaron Connolly and Billy Sharp for a place up top.