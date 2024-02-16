The New Saints have signed Matthew Olosunde following his exit from Preston North End last summer, as announced by their official club website.

Preston North End cut ties with the defender at the end of last season when his contract at Deepdale expired in late June.

Olosunde, 25, has since been weighing up his next move in the game as a free agent.

TNS have now confirmed that they have lured him to Wales on a one-year deal.

Departed Preston North End man finds new home

Olosunde started his career in America at Princeton Futbol Club and New York Red Bulls before moving over to England in 2016 to join Manchester United.

He then rose up through the academy ranks at Old Trafford and was a regular for the Red Devils at various youth levels.

However, he never made a senior appearance for the Premier League giants and left them on a permanent basis in 2019 to join Rotherham United.

The USA international, who has made one cap for his country, played 70 games for the Millers altogether and helped them gain promotion from League One in 2020.

Preston then snapped him up in 2021 but he struggled for game time with the Championship outfit due to injury problems.

Olosunde’s switch to TNS is a chance for him to get some regular football under his belt over the next 12 months to help get his career back on track.

His new club are top of the Cymru Premier League and haven’t lost yet this term in 24 games, winning 22 times.

The defender’s former club Preston are in decent form at the moment as they eye a place in the second tier play-offs. They beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at home last time out with striker Emile Riis scoring the winner.