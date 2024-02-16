The72’s writers offer their Stoke City vs Coventry City prediction ahead of their Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Stoke City head into this weekend’s encounter following a hugely important 1-0 victory over QPR. The Potters extended their gap away from the relegation zone to six points having beat their relegation rivals and now sit 19th in the Championship table.

Steven Schumacher’s men went ahead through Wouter Burger on the stroke of half-time, and a resilient second-half showing saw them hold on for a vital three points.

At the other end of the Championship, Coventry City currently occupy the final play-off spot and will head to the bet365 Stadium on Saturday unbeaten in their past three fixtures in all competitions. Mark Robins’ side have scored eight goals in that spell, drawing their most recent encounter with Plymouth Argyle 2-2.

Morgan Whittaker and Mickel Miller scored for Argyle either side of Ellis Simms’ strike for the Sky Blues, but Liam Kitching hit the back of the net late into injury time to rescue the point for Coventry which kept them 6th.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“Stoke will have been injected with a boost of confidence following their midweek victory, however, that six point gap between themselves and the relegation zone could soon be halved should results not go their way at the weekend.

“Schumacher’s men beat a struggling QPR outfit, and the Sky Blues will pose a completely different threat on Saturday.

“Coventry have appeared for a while now that they are over their play-off final hangover from last season, and certainly look capable of achieving a top six finish for a second consecutive campaign.

“Robins’ side will feel confident of getting a result over the Potters, and I think they will come out on top in Staffordshire, although I do expect Stoke to come out fighting.”

Stoke City vs Coventry City prediction: 1-2

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

James Ray

“It will be interesting to see just what that midweek win does for Stoke City and their confidence. If Schumacher can build some momentum and get a decent run going, I’d back him to ride the early wave and kick on with the Potters.

“However, I do think they’ll be brought back down from that midweek high with a bit of a bump. Coventry City are a level above QPR and if they’re on their game, it could be a bit of a spirit-dampening defeat for the hosts.

“I’m going for a 2-0 away win.”

Stoke City vs Coventry City prediction: 0-2