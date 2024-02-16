Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones has said Kayne Ramsay has been ‘assessed’ after hurting his hamstring.

Charlton Athletic swooped to land the right-back from Harrogate Town on the final day of the January transfer window.

Ramsay, 23, made his first start for the League One side in their 1-1 draw against Lincoln City at home last time out but was substituted off.

Jones has provided this update on his situation, as per a report by London News Online: “We had to replace Kayne Ramsay, so we’ll assess him to see how he is. We’ll know more in the coming days.

“He’s just had a really stiff hamstring so we’re waiting on scan results to see if it is just soreness or if there is any kind of damage. We assessed that yesterday and now we’re just waiting on results.”

Charlton Athletic injury latest

Ramsay was brought in by Charlton this winter to bolster their defensive department and they will be hoping that his injury isn’t too bad and that he will be able to return as quickly as possible.

He made 30 appearances for Harrogate during the first-half of this season before being lured back down south by the Addicks.

The Hackney-born man was on the books at Chelsea as a youngster from 2010 to 2017 before making the move to Southampton.

He was then a regular for the Saints at various different youth levels before going on to play four times for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away at Shrewsbury Town, Crewe Alexandra and Ross County to get some experience.

Harrogate snapped him up on a permanent basis in the summer of 2022 and he became a key player for the Yorkshire outfit.

Ramsay is poised to sit out as Charlton face an away trip to Bolton Wanderers this weekend. The Addicks have been sucked into a relegation battle as they look to avoid dropping into League Two.