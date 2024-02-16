The72’s writers offer their Portsmouth vs Reading prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday afternoon.

Portsmouth come into this weekend’s clash with Reading looking to further build their gap at the top of the League One table. Pompey have played more games than all of their promotion rivals but are now six points clear at the top.

Three straight wins and six League One games without defeat means they remain ahead of closest rivals Derby County and Bolton Wanderers. The latter have three games in hand and are seven points back.

Reading meanwhile have put together a fantastic run to move away from the relegation zone. They’re fought against the odds and now sit 16th, though the job is far from done with four points separating them and the bottom four.

Ruben Selles and co are unbeaten in six in the third-tier and will be hopeful of a result here. A tough test awaits away at the league leaders though.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Reading are definitely capable of getting a result here. The Royals have proven a tough side to beat and with Portsmouth showing they’re prone to a slip up, there is a path to victory for the visitors.

“That said, Pompey have been at their dangerous best of late. They’ve not been without adversity either with a glut of injuries hitting John Mousinho’s squad, and that resilience and ability to get results in tricky situations will be vital in the title hunt.

“I can see Reading running Pompey close, but I think the hosts will secure the win.”

Portsmouth vs Reading prediction: 2-1

Harry Mail

“This could be a tricky test for Portsmouth and they can’t take Reading too lightly.

“The Royals have been getting results over recent times and will fancy their chances of getting something at Fratton Park.

“Pompey need to keep their momentum going as they hunt down promotion to the Championship. They made some smart signings in January and I think they will win this one.

“However, it will be close.”

Portsmouth vs Reading prediction: 1-0