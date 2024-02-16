The72’s writers offer their Bristol City vs QPR prediction ahead of their Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Bristol City head into this weekend’s encounter in fine form following two impressive victories over Middlesbrough and Southampton. They put an end to the Saints’ 25-game unbeaten run last time out, winning 3-1 at Ashton Gate thanks to goals from Sam Bell, Rob Dickie and Harry Cornick before a late Adam Armstrong penalty pulled back a consolation for Russell Martin’s side.

The Robins currently sit 11th in the table, four points away from the play-off spots and are now starting to believe that they can form a late push into the Championship top six.

QPR on the other hand are struggling down at the bottom of the second-tier and remain 22nd following their 1-0 defeat to Stoke City on Wednesday.

Wouter Burger’s first-half strike was enough to send QPR home empty handed. It was a worrying loss for Martí Cifuentes’ men who, having lost to one of their relegation rivals, are now four points adrift of safety heading into the final stretch of the season.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“Bristol City appear to be a very determined side at the moment and are picking up form at the perfect time to make a late surge for the play-offs. Liam Manning has his side playing with great attacking freedom, whilst also displaying resilience at the back to grind out results even when on the back foot.

“QPR, however, will feel a little defeated after that Stoke City loss despite the decent run beforehand. Supporters will be getting seriously concerned over the prospect of relegation come May.

“Of course, anything can happen in the Championship as we all know, but it is hard to see anything besides a comfortable victory for the hosts tomorrow afternoon.”

Bristol City vs QPR prediction: 2-0

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

James Ray

“QPR will be determined to bounce back from that midweek defeat to Stoke City but I feel they’re in for a tough game. Bristol City should be in high spirits after their back-to-back wins and against Southampton, they showed just what they’re capable of.

“Manning and co are in a position to push for the top six over the second half of the season. However, it’s another thing pulling out high-quality performances on a regular basis and finding consistent form.

“That said though, I will back them to make it three in a row here.”

Bristol City vs QPR prediction: 2-1