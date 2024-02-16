‘Out for revenge’ – Birmingham City vs Sunderland prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Birmingham City vs Sunderland prediction ahead of their Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Birmingham City head into this weekend’s encounter following a 1-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers at St. Andrew’s Stadium. Andre Dozzell’s 77th-minute strike was enough to secure three points over John Eustace’s side.

The victory was a crucial one for the Blues, who extended their gap away from the relegation zone to six points following the poor form they sustained under former manager Wayne Rooney. They now sit 18th in the Championship table.

Sunderland face the trip to Birmingham following a disappointing loss away from home against Huddersfield Town. Matty Pearson’s first-half strike was enough to condemn the Black Cats to defeat on their travels in what was an evenly contested game.

The result put only a slight dent in the play-off hopes of Michael Beale’s side, with Sunderland dropping to 10th in the Championship but still just one point behind 6th place Coventry City.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“Victory in their last fixture will have handed a big boost to Birmingham, not only for the three points but for their dominant performance as well.

“Tony Mowbray’s men were fully deserving of their win, and will take motivation from the match heading into their second consecutive home fixture where they will now fancy their chances against the Black Cats.

“Sunderland’s play-off ambitions are still strong and they will be desperate to bounce back from defeat on Saturday, although it will not be a straightforward encounter for Beale’s side.

“I would imagine this clash to be pretty end-to-end with both teams capable of finding the net. A score draw seems like a fair prediction given the quality on hand in the attacking third.”

Birmingham City vs Sunderland prediction: 2-2

James Ray

“Mowbray will be out for revenge as he looks to get one over his former team, putting some more distance between Birmingham City and the relegation zone in turn. The positive for the Blues is that their boss knows the opposition’s squad in and out, so they should – in theory – be in a good position to snuff out the main dangers.

“The path to success against the Black Cats is keeping Jack Clarke quiet. Often when he’s off his game, Sunderland struggle to get much else going in attack.

“Birmingham City will be looking to exploit that, and I can see it setting up a tight game. I’ll say this ends level at 1-1.”

Birmingham City vs Sunderland prediction: 1-1