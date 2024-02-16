The72’s writers offer their Swansea City vs Ipswich Town prediction ahead of their Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Swansea City head into this weekend’s fixture off the back of a devastating 4-0 defeat at home against promotion hopefuls Leeds United. Now, they face the visit of another candidate for the automatic spots in Ipswich Town.

Luke Williams’ men were 3-0 down after 35 minutes during their last Championship encounter, with Crysencio Summerville, former Swan Joel Piroe and Wilfried Gnonto on the scoresheet. Gnonto then doubled his tally later on in the second half.

The result left Swansea City 17th in the Championship table, seven points above the drop zone and 12 points away from the play-offs.

Ipswich Town, on the other hand, recorded a 4-0 win of their own away from home against a struggling Millwall outfit. Nathan Broadhead and Kieffer Moore scored in the first half either side of Wes Harding’s own goal, before an injury time penalty from new signing Ali Al-Hamadi wrapped up the scoring.

Kieran McKenna’s men sit 4th in the Championship, three points away from 2nd with a game in hand.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“Morale is bound to be low at Swansea following their heavy defeat against Leeds, and they are yet to kick on under Williams’ leadership so this match will be a tough one for them.

“After a slight wobble it appears that the Tractor Boys are flowing freely again and they will no doubt be turning up at the Swansea.com Stadium with three points as their goal.

“The Swans are having a season to forget, and my gut feeling suggests that this encounter may just be another that passes them by. Ipswich will feel confident ahead of their visit, and I expect them to get the job done fairly comfortably.”

Swansea City vs Ipswich Town prediction: 0-2

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

James Ray

“I think this could be another tough one for Swansea City. Things just aren’t coming together at the moment and with Ipswich Town surely buoyed by that much-needed midweek win, I feel both sides could endure similar games to their midweek outings.

“We’ve seen that Ipswich have struggled a bit recently but it just feels so disjointed at Swansea. The squad obviously isn’t Luke Williams’ and recent recruitment in South Wales hasn’t aided their bid to push up the Championship table.

“Ultimately, I think there will be a pretty sizeable gap between these two at the weekend. I’ll say the visitors win 3-1.”

Swansea City vs Ipswich Town prediction: 1-3