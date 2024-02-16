, 3 free agents Northampton Town should consider after latest transfer admission

Northampton Town will keep track of the free agent market, as per a report by the Northampton Chronicle & Echo.

Northampton Town are currently sat in 12th place in the League One table.

They were promoted from League Two last year and have adapted well to life in the league above this season.

Here is a look at three players who are available at the moment who they could look at…

Rayhaan Tulloch

West Brom cut ties with the striker earlier this month and he will be weighing up his next move in the game. At the age of 23, he could be a useful long-term option for Northampton.

He rose up through the academy ranks with the Baggies and played seven times for their first-team. The forward also had loan spells away from the Hawthorns at Doncaster Rovers, Rochdale, Dundalk and Bradford City to gain experience.

Joe Dodoo

The former England youth international has become a free agent again following his recent exit from Dogan Türk Birligi SK in Turkey. He spent the second-half of last term at Burton Albion in the third tier.

Dodoo, who is 28-years-old, would give the Cobblers more competition and depth going forward. He has had stints at Leicester City, Rangers and Bolton Wanderers in the past.

Caleb Chukwuemeka

He is a player who Northampton fans will know all about already. The attacker rose up through the ranks at Sixfields and played 28 games as a youngster, chipping in with two goals.

The attacker was then snapped up by Aston Villa but left Villa Park last year. He played once for the Midlands outfit and had temporary stints at Livingston and Crawley Town.