‘Will cost them’ – Wrexham vs Notts County prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Wrexham vs Notts County prediction ahead of their League Two clash on Saturday afternoon.

From National League promotion rivals to League Two promotion rivals in the space of a year, plenty of eyes will be on Wrexham vs Notts County at the weekend.

Wrexham head into Saturday’s clash off the back of a 2-1 away victory over Sutton United following four straight defeats in all competitions beforehand. Will Boyle put the Red Dragons ahead at the end of the first half, Charlie Lakin then equalised for the hosts in the 76th minute before Elliot Lee scored a late winner for Phil Parkinson’s men.

They currently sit 4th in the table, two points off the automatic promotion spots with two games in hand over Crewe Alexandra in 3rd.

Notts County, on the other hand, are slightly further down the League Two pecking order sat 7th having seen their form slightly dip over the course of the season.

The Magpies won their last fixture 3-1 away from home against Newport County courtesy of two Macaulay Langstaff strikes either side of David McGoldrick’s tap-in. Will Evans scored a late consolation for the hosts from the penalty spot, but Stuart Maynard’s side secured a vital three points.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“Perhaps the lower league fixture that has grabbed the most attention in recent years, seeing these two sides face off is always a pleasure.

“Despite Wrexham’s recent victory, they are a team who have endured a slight wobble as of late and the visit of Notts will not be an easy one. Although saying that, the Magpies have been through an equally tough run and will also be desperate to record back-to-back wins. This one could go either way.

“Based on the magnitude of the fixture, of course heightened by their National League run-in last season, I think home advantage could play a part here and the Red Dragons may just nick it.”

Wrexham vs Notts County prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“While this should be a close and competitive game, the outcome is one I think is fairly easy to predict. Wrexham had won eight home League Two games in a row before the Bradford City loss while Notts County had gone seven without a win on the road prior to their Newport triumph.

“It gives the visitors a big uphill battle against Phil Parkinson’s side, though Stuart Maynard and co will be hoping to build on that much-needed midweek win.

“We should get a good game, but I think Notts County’s leaky backline will cost them. I’ll say Wrexham win a competitive game 3-1.”

Wrexham vs Notts County prediction: 3-1