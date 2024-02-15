Derby County striker James Collins suffered a knock against Exeter City and while he may be fit to continue soon, the injury could also end his season.

Derby County have recently been relying on Collins as their only fit option up top, so to lose the Republic of Ireland international could be catastrophic for Paul Warne’s men.

RamsTV presenter Owen Bradley took to X to update supporters on the 33-year-old’s situation, with one possible outcome much more severe than the other.

Injury update from Moor Farm: James Collins has a sore knee and is having a scan today. Worse case is he *could* be out for the season, but he could also be available for Saturday. It’s a big 24 hours. 🖤🐏 — Owen Bradley (@OwenBradley) February 15, 2024

Martyn Waghorn and Conor Washington have both been injured for a few months now. Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules suffered his second injury of the campaign shortly after extending his stay with the Rams and will likely not feature again this season.

Youngster Dajaune Brown was also sent out on loan to Gateshead in January after making a handful of first team appearances this season. Without Collins, it would mean Derby County would have to play somebody out of position in his place until Washington returns at least.

Rams fans will now be keeping their fingers crossed that Collins’ knee recovers in time for Saturday instead of ruling him out for the rest of the campaign. Quite the contrast in terms of possible outcomes.

He is currently on 18 goals and two assists for the season, so would certainly be a huge loss.

Derby’s makeshift striker options

Should Warne be without his first-choice target-man, the Derby County manager might have to get creative with his options.

The most likely scenario would be Nathaniel Mendez-Laing occupying a false nine position. The winger, who leads in goal contributions for the Rams this season on nine goals and 14 assists so far, has featured in a front two with Collins on a number of occasions this season.

Should the Guatemala international move central in the striker’s absence, it would likely mean that Tom Barkhuizen and Corey Blackett-Taylor would occupy the spots out wide.

The aforementioned pair have also both featured as centre-forwards previously in their careers, but never for a prolonged period, although that experience may come in handy if Warne would prefer to keep Mendez-Laing on the wing.