‘A new challenge’ – West Brom vs Southampton prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their West Brom vs Southampton prediction ahead of their Championship clash on Friday evening.

West Brom head into this fixture off the back of a 2-0 victory on home soil over Cardiff City, so will be looking forward to being back at the Hawthorns for their next encounter.

Two of the Baggies’ January signings were on the scoresheet against the Bluebirds as Celtic loanee Mikey Johnston opened the scoring within the first minute. Bristol City loanee Andreas Weimann then wrapped things up with 10 minutes to go.

The result kept Carlos Corberan’s men 5th in the Championship table, four points clear of 7th place.

Southampton meanwhile suffered a rare defeat in their last outing as Bristol City secured a 3-1 win over the Saints at Ashton Gate.

The defeat saw the Saints drop out of the automatic promotion places and into 3rd below Leeds United in the Championship after Daniel Farke’s men beat Swansea City 4-0 away from home.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“West Brom are in decent form, as are Southampton in truth despite their recent loss, so I expect it to be a thoroughly entertaining encounter on Friday.

“The Baggies will feel confident after their last win and the performance before that against Ipswich despite conceding a late equaliser, and will fancy their chances against Martin’s men having seen their result against Bristol City.

“Southampton will be eyeing an instant response from their defeat on Wednesday and will feel confident of doing so at the Hawthorns, especially considering they previously beat Corberan’s side 2-1 in the reverse fixture this campaign.

“This is a tough tie to call between two exciting teams, I think it will be a tight one but goals will almost certainly be on show. A score draw seems fair.”

West Brom vs Southampton prediction: 2-2

James Ray

“A new challenge now lies ahead of Southampton. After that remarkable run was ended, they’ve now got to show the grit and mentality to bounce back to winning ways if they’re to remain in a strong position in the race for 2nd.

“The defeat to Bristol City was a poor one and although they produced a late comeback, conceding three to Huddersfield Town in the game prior shows the Saints really have to tighten up at the back.

“West Brom are going to be a tough test, and I think the Saints will have to settle for a point.”

West Brom vs Southampton prediction: 1-1