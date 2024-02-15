Leeds United named Farke as their new manager last summer following a dismal 2022/23 campaign. The Whites went through three managers as they dropped from the Premier League with Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce all unable to turn around their fortunes.

Since dropping to the Championship though, Farke has overseen a vast improvement at Elland Road. His side plays exciting attacking football and boasts some of the division’s standout players.

Leeds United sit in a good position in the promotion race as a result. Southampton and Ipswich Town are in hot pursuit but after six straight wins, the Whites are 2nd in the Championship table.

Now, it has been claimed by Football Insider that if the club achieve the promotion they’re on course for, manager Farke is in line for a ‘big’ pay rise. He will still have three years left on his deal come the summer, but a return to the Premier League will see him offered an improved contract.

The fight for promotion

Of course, while Leeds United sit 2nd currently, there’s still a long way to go in the promotion fight. On their current trajectory, they’ll make it back to the top-flight, but a stutter or a slip up here and there is surely inevitable in such a competitive league.

The lottery of the play-offs is something the Whites will want to avoid too. They can throw up big surprises, even when it seems there is a strongest contender to secure the third promotion spot from the Championship.

If Leeds United are to bounce back to the Premier League though, few will have complaints about Farke being handed a new deal after a fantastic first year at Elland Road to date.