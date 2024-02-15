The72’s writers offer their Tranmere Rovers vs Stockport County prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday.

Tranmere Rovers lost 3-2 at home to Morecambe in their last League Two match. Nigel Adkins’ side were leading 2-1 in the game.

The Whites are winless in their last three games now as they look to hit form again. They are sat in 18th position in the table.

As for Stockport, they were beaten 3-1 at Edgeley Park by promotion rivals Crewe Alexandra. Dave Challinor’s men remain top of the tree but have Mansfield Town and the Railwaymen chasing them down.

The Hatters are the top scorers in the fourth tier this season. They have found the net 66 times in their 31 outings as they look to reach League One.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Tranmere Rovers have been too inconsistent this season. Nigel Adkins has come in and steadied the ship though and they won’t go down which is the main thing.

“They have players that can hurt Stockport County like Rob Apter and Connor Jennings. However, I think the visitors will win here.

“Dave Challinor will be eager to get a result on his return to Prenton Park. He spent a lot of his playing career with the Birkenhead club and will want to see a reaction from his side after their loss to Crewe Alexandra.”

Tranmere Rovers vs Stockport County prediction: 1-2

James Ray

“After some earlier worries, Tranmere are far clear of the relegation zone now. Their form has been poor recently though, and Stockport County are definitely capable of making them pay if they’re not on their game.

“Prenton Park can be a tough place to go though, and the Hatters have shown they’re prone to a slip here and there.

“I think we’ll get a fairly competitive game but ultimately, it’s one I see the visitors winning. I’ll go for a 3-1 Stockport victory.”

Tranmere Rovers vs Stockport County prediction: 1-3