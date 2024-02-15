The72’s writers offer their Rotherham United vs Watford prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Rotherham United come into this weekend’s clash with Watford already staring down the barrel at relegation from the Championship. There’s still a good amount of time left in the season but with 14 points separating the Millers from safety, League One football likely awaits them.

They’re without a win in seven Championship games and have lost three straight. Although, those defeats have been to strong sides in Southampton, Leeds United and Hull City.

Watford have been through a tough run of their own. Three straight defeats has seen a seven-point gap emerge between them and the play-offs.

Valerien Ismael and co will see this as a great chance to get back to winning ways though. They currently sit 12th in the Championship table and could rise to 11th if they win and Bristol City are beaten.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It looks as though the writing’s on the wall for Rotherham United. Leam Richardson needed to work a bit of a miracle to claw them out of relegation but with the Millers still rooted to the bottom of the pile, relegation looks to await them.

“Watford still have a chance of reviving their play-off hopes but they need improvements fast. A run of three straight defeats threatens to see them cut-adrift in mid-table, but they should get back on track here.

“I’ll say the visitors win 2-1, but Rotherham could make them work for it.”

Rotherham United vs Watford prediction: 1-2

Harry Mail

“Rotherham United put up a good fight against Hull City last time out. The Millers’ desire can’t be questioned, their main problem is the lack of quality in the squad.

“They are probably going down but I can see them getting a result against Watford here. The Hornets’ form has slumped and their hopes of a top six finish are fading.

“Viktor Johansson played well in goal for Leam Richardson’s side against the Tigers and if he can keep his performance level up to the same standard, he could help keep the score down again here.”

Rotherham United vs Watford prediction: 1-1