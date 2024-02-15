The72’s writers offer their Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Plymouth Argyle come into this weekend’s clash with Leeds United looking to get back to winning ways. They looked to have bounced back from the Sunderland defeat with a win over Coventry City on Tuesday night, only for a 96th-minute Liam Kitching goal to level the scores at 2-2.

Ian Foster’s side are in a good position to retain their Championship status though. They sit 15th in the table and eight points clear of the drop.

While Argyle are just hoping to stay in the second-tier, Leeds United have designs of rising back to the Premier League straight away. Their recent form shows they mean business too, winning six straight league games to move 2nd in the Championship table.

The Whites are yet to taste defeat in 2024, winning nine and drawing once. Last time out, they defeated Swansea City 4-0 on the road.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“While Leeds United are in fantastic game, they’ll know they’re in for a tough game here. After playing out a 1-1 draw in their first FA Cup tie, they went to extra time in the replay, although Leeds ultimately emerged 4-1 winners.

“Plymouth Argyle’s fantastic home form could see the visitors pegged back. They’re shown they can hold Farke’s potent Whites before and they’ll be keen to do so again.

“It’s a tough one to call but when in such form, you can’t go against Leeds. The run ends here for Plymouth, with Farke’s side becoming the first team to beat Argyle in their last nine home league games.”

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United prediction: 1-3

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Harry Mail

“These two have been playing each other a lot recently. Plymouth will be frustrated after their 2-2 draw at home to Coventry last time out after their conceded in the last minute.

“The Pilgrims have made Home Park a fortress this season and are so hard to beat on their own patch in the league. However, I think Leeds will win this one.

“The Whites are in top form and are showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. They have too much attacking quality and should have too much here.”

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United prediction: 1-2