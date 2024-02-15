Stoke City gained an important three points on Wednesday evening, beating QPR 1-0 at the bet365 Stadium courtesy of Wouter Burger’s strike on the stroke of half-time.

Stoke City moved up one place in the Championship table thanks to their victory, now sitting in 19th spot with a six-point cushion between themselves and the relegation zone. Their competitors on the night remained in the bottom three as a result.

It was an evenly contested game, with the Potters creating more chances but QPR dominating more of the ball. Burger hit the back of the net with a right-footed finish from the left side of the six-yard box following a corner to put the hosts in front.

One goal was all it took to secure a vital three points in the Championship, putting an end to Stoke City’s run of four straight defeats with relegation worries now slightly eased for Steven Schumacher’s men.

A number of the Potters’ players received an 8/10 rating from Stoke on Trent Live reporter Pete Smith, but it was Burger who stole the show following his decisive finish at the end of the first half. He too earned an 8/10 rating though.

In a short but sweet summary, Smith praised the young Dutch central midfielder, saying this:

“Eager to influence the game. Stayed alert to poke in [the] opener. Low shot [was] well-saved too.”

What’s next for Stoke?

Victory on Wednesday evening was no doubt massive for the Potters, not just in terms of points gained but as a mental boost too.

With just 14 fixtures remaining of the 2023/24 season, Schumacher’s side could still be drawn back into the relegation mix. For now, however, they have some leeway.

Perhaps a win was expected over fellow strugglers QPR on home soil, but next up for Stoke City is the visit of play-off hopefuls and last year’s losing play-off finalists Coventry City. A defeat against the Sky Blues could potentially see the Potters just three points above the drop zone again and back in real trouble, although that is obviously dependent on other results around them.

It may be a nervy ending to the season for Stoke, but their latest result will have no doubt relieved some stress.