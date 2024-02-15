Stoke City have taken Stratford Town midfielder Devonn O’Sullivan on trial, the Stratford Observer has confirmed.

Stoke City were one of the busiest Championship clubs in the January transfer window, with six players signing across the month. They signed four players on permanent deals with a further two arriving on loan.

The Potters signed players from the Premier League and the Championship, as well as from sides in the Netherlands, New Zealand and the Republic of Ireland. Their thorough scouting has now brought them to non-league with O’Sullivan joining Stoke City on a trial period according to the Stratford Observer.

The 17-year-old midfielder is a regular for the Southern League Premier Division Central side and has been making an impact in the first-team fold. If he impresses at the second tier side he could well land a contract with a view to breaking into the senior side in the years to come.

Low risk, high reward

Signing players from non-league is low risk and low cost, but there is the potential of a high reward. There have been plenty of success stories of clubs signing players from leagues below the EFL who have gone on to make waves in the Championship.

The likes of Michail Antonio, Che Adams, Jarrod Bowen and Isaiah Jones have all signed for Championship clubs from non-league sides for small fees. O’Sullivan and Stoke City will be hoping that firstly the trial period goes well and that he goes on to be a success in the first-team.

Having showed plenty of promise in non-league and given his young age, there is a very high ceiling for this player. At 17 years old O’Sullivan could become a very solid player and the Potters will be hoping to be the beneficiaries and help him fulfil that potential over the coming years.