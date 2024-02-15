Stoke City moved to bring Schumacher to the Bet365 Stadium in December. He arrived from Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle following a thoroughly impressive stint at Home Park, coming in as the replacement for previous incumbent Alex Neil.

However, the Potters’ fortunes have not improved since the managerial change. They claimed a much-needed win over relegation-threatened QPR on Wednesday night but had lost four consecutive games prior to the midweek victory.

Now, shock claims have emerged over Schumacher’s future with Stoke City.

Football Insider claims that while pressure has eased after the QPR win, Schumacher is ‘fighting to keep his job’ with the Potters. As a result, the club have been considering potential replacements, and Gareth Ainsworth is a name that has been shortlisted as an option.

The 50-year-old is out of work after departing QPR earlier this season.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Surprise developments

Questions have been asked in the early days of Schumacher’s tenure at Stoke City. Their struggle to turn things around has led to some doubts but after barely two months at the helm, many would argue he deserves more time to turn things around.

The timing of these claims is certainly interesting too. Fresh off the back of a potentially huge win, rumours of replacements being eyed aren’t exactly going to help Schumacher in his efforts to build spirits and kick on from the big midweek result.

In terms of a replacement, Ainsworth would certainly raise eyebrows too. He proved himself as a fantastic motivator at Wycombe Wanderers and worked well with tight purse strings but at QPR, he ultimately struggled for success despite just guiding them to safety last season.

Time will tell if anything comes of these rumours.