Southampton are set to compete with Premier League trio Brighton, Brentford and Crystal Palace for the signing of Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior, according to Tutto Juve.

Southampton currently occupy third place in the Championship table and will be hoping to move into second when they play their game in hand on the side in second, Leeds United. Their ultimate goal is promotion and so the club’s transfer plans are likely to depend on whether they achieve their aim or not.

One player they have identified who is likely to fall into the ‘if promoted’ list is winger Iling-Junior. The 20-year-old Juventus man is reportedly available for €15m according to Tutto Juve, and Southampton are one of four sides linked.

As well as Southampton, Premier League trio Brighton, Brentford and Crystal Palace are also keen, as per the report.

Carlos Alcaraz is currently on loan at the Serie A side, but if they want to make his loan permanent they will have to pay a hefty fee. If Iling-Junior moves in the opposite direction to the Championship side, this could sweeten the deal and reduce their spending.

A great addition

Despite being a youngster at Juventus, the Englishman Iling-Junior has played 33 times for I Bianconeri, scoring two and assisting four. Having been given playing time at a top side and having scored and assisted a handful, it shows he can compete at a high level.

Therefore, he should naturally be able to step into a Southampton side playing in the top tier. However, more established sides from that division such as Brighton, Brentford and Crystal Palace may have an advantage over the Saints in their pursuit of the winger in the summer.

The potential deal involving Alcaraz could work in their favour in a big way however. Should Southampton secure promotion and Juventus wish to keep hold of Alcaraz, this would give them a benefit over the other sides who are keen.