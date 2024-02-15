Sheffield Wednesday have brought 19-year-old defender Gabriel Otegbayo in on trial, a report from The Star has confirmed.

Sheffield Wednesday were able to add some new faces to their senior ranks in the January transfer window. The hope will be that they can help Danny Rohl and co in their fight to retain their Championship status.

However, the Owls and all other clubs are still free to cast eyes over free agents if they wish. The club have done so before on plenty of occasions, often giving youngsters the chance to impress in the U21s with a view to offering them deals.

Now, it has emerged that a new prospect has linked up with the club’s U21s. As confirmed by The Star, 19-year-old centre-back Gabriel Otegbayo is being eyed by Sheffield Wednesday in his search for a new club.

After coming through in Ireland with Cobh Ramblers, Otegbayo joined Burnley in 2022. He played against the Clarets for Wednesday’s youngsters on Tuesday though and has played more than once for the Yorkshire outfit.

Bidding to earn a deal

As pointed out in The Star’s report, the fact Otegbayo has had a couple of outings for Sheffield Wednesday U21s suggests they see that he could be a decent asset for them. As a free agent, he’d be a low risk and low cost signing, so time will tell if he can do enough to earn a deal.

At 19, this would be an addition for the youngsters. Rohl’s side is in need of a free agent reinforcement amid injuries at left-back but with Otegbayo a centre-back and still only in the early stages of his career, this move will almost certainly not be the potential senior free agent swoop that has been mooted.

After his recent outings, it remains to be seen how much longer Otegbayo gets to try and earn a deal at Hillsborough.