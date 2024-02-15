Norwich City midfielder Michael Reindorf has joined Kettering Town on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Norwich City have let the youngster head out the exit door on a temporary basis to non-league to get some more experience under his belt.

Reindorf, 18, has been given the green light to leave Carrow Road for the first time in his career to get some game time.

The club have confirmed he has linked up with Kettering on a ‘short-term’ deal.

Norwich City loan exit

Norwich snapped up Reindorf after he impressed on trial. He had previously been at Leyton Orient.

The teenager has since risen up through the academy ranks of the Canaries and was handed his first professional contract last summer.

He is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Championship promotion hopefuls so this switch to the Southern League Premier Division South is a good opportunity for him to show what he can do.

Reindorf will benefit more from playing senior football as opposed to with Norwich’s development side. His new club are sat in 18th place in the table as they look to pick up more wins over the coming weeks.

He temporarily leaves behind a Norwich team who are looking to return to the Premier League this term under David Wagner. They won 4-2 at home to Watford last time out after goals by Ashley Barnes, Josh Sargent, Gabriel Sara and Christian Fassnacht.

The Canaries have lost only once in their last seven league games and that was to 2nd place Leeds United. They are 7th in the table and are only outside the play-offs on goal difference behind Coventry City.

Up next for Wagner’s men is a home clash against Cardiff City this Saturday.