Norwich City are among the Championship clubs keen on offering Arsenal coach Carlos Cuesta a first shot at management, according to The Guardian.

Norwich City currently sit just outside the Championship play-off spots, but this season has been far from plain sailing. There has been plenty of pressure on manager David Wagner at times and even amid some decent form of late, he has still had his critics.

Now, a new name has been linked as a potential future appointment at Carrow Road.

The Guardian reports that Norwich City are among the Championship clubs with eyes on Mikel Arteta’s no.2 Carlos Cuesta. Arsenal are expecting to be forced into fending off interest in their assistant manager this summer while he could be tempted to take a first management role.

Gunners coach Cuesta has made the headlines before as one of the youngest coaches to be working at a high level. He was Atletico Madrid’s U17s boss from 2014 to 2018 and then held the same role with Juventus for two years.

Now 28, Cuesta is in his fourth season as Arteta’s assistant manager at Arsenal.

Planning for the future?

As touched on before, Wagner hasn’t gone without criticism this season. Form has picked up and Norwich City are right in the play-off fight though, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if future plans to change manager didn’t exactly please him.

If they earn a play-off spot, it would be interesting to see if that earned Wagner an extended stay, or if the club are planning on bringing in a new boss regardless.

Cuesta is certainly a bright coaching prospect having worked alongside Arteta for four years and at some top clubs. At 28, he’d quickly become the youngest manager in the EFL but if a Championship club does give him a shot to be no.1, it would be intriguing to see just how he fared.