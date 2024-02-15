‘No one’s asked me’ – Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna on Crystal Palace links

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has said nobody at the club has been distracted by rumours linking him with Crystal Palace.

Ipswich Town’s manager has been on the Eagles’ radar recently with Roy Hodgson’s future up in their air, as per a report by The Guardian.

However, McKenna has said the speculation hasn’t been on anybody’s minds as the Tractor Boys aim for promotion from the Championship.

He has said, as per TWTD: “I don’t think I’ve had to (keep links out of people’s focus). Certainly no one’s asked me about it within the dressing room.

“I think the players see the way myself and the staff are working every day, they see the commitment we’re giving, we see that reciprocated in their efforts and there’s not much time for talk about anything else.

“The games come thick and fast, we’ve got Swansea now on Saturday and that’s where the full focus will be after tonight.”

McKenna joined Ipswich in 2021 as their replacement for Paul Cook and he guided them to promotion from League One last year alongside Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday.

The Tractor Boys have adapted to the step up to the second tier with ease in this campaign and they are in the race for back-to-back promotions.

They are sat in 4th position but are only three points behind 2nd place Leeds United with a game in-hand following their 4-0 away win at Millwall last night. The Suffolk-club are back in action this weekend against Swansea City as they look to keep their momentum going.

McKenna started his coaching career with spells as a youth coach at Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, Vancouver Whitecaps and Tottenham Hotspur.

He then linked up with Manchester United in 2016 and was their assistant under Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Ralf Rangnick before becoming the number one for the first time at Ipswich.

The Northern Irishman hasn’t looked back since and his current team could face a battle to keep hold of him in the future. However, he has refused to be drawn on links to Crystal Palace with his full focus on this Saturday’s clash against the Swans.