The72’s writers offer their Huddersfield Town vs Hull City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Huddersfield Town are in decent form under caretaker boss Jon Worthington. They won 1-0 in their last Championship outing at home to Sunderland.

Defender Matty Pearson was on the scoresheet against the Black Cats. The Terriers are now sat in 20th place in the table and are four points above the drop zone with 15 games left to play.

Hull won 2-1 away at Rotherham United last time out and had to be patient against the Millers. Jaden Philogene and Noah Ohio both scored for them.

Liam Rosenior’s side were pleased to bounce back from their 1-0 loss at home to Swansea City last Saturday. They are now outside the play-offs on goal difference.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Huddersfield Town will be really tricky opponents for Hull City. They are in confident mood under Jon Worthington and have won their last two home games on the spin.

“The Terriers are putting up a really good fight as they look to climb away from the relegation zone.

“The Tigers were deserved winners against Rotherham United on Tuesday and could have scored four or five if it wasn’t for the Millers’ goalkeeper Viktor Johansson. There is no doubting the quality of their attacking department, but they need to stop conceding silly goals.”

Huddersfield Town vs Hull City prediction: 2-2

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

James Ray

“Hull should be in for a tough game here. There’s been encouraging signs from Huddersfield under the caretaker management of Jon Worthington, though they’ve got some tough players to keep quiet here.

“The Terriers were able to keep a fairly one-dimensional Sunderland quiet, doubling up on main threat Jack Clarke. They’ll have to do similar to deal with some of the Tigers’ big threats, but Rosenior’s side are more well-rounded and if one star man is being kept quiet, they have others to utilise.

“That could give the visitors a path to victory, but I’ll say this one ends level at 1-1.”

Huddersfield Town vs Hull City prediction: 1-1