Cheltenham Town rejected a bid from Motherwell for Aidan Keena on the final day of the January transfer window, reports Jon Palmer.

Cheltenham Town decided to keep hold of the striker for the rest of the League One season.

Keena, 24, scored six goals during his first year with the Robins but hasn’t scored this term.

GloucestershireLive reporter Palmer has reported on X that Motherwell were rebuffed in their attempts to lure him up to Scotland on deadline day earlier this month.

Cheltenham Town plans

Despite struggling to find the net in this campaign, Keena is still obviously highly-rated by Darrell Clarke which is refreshing to see.

He remains under contract with the Gloucestershire outfit until the summer of 2026 and he will be eager to help them avoid relegation to League Two this term.

The Robins are currently sat in 22nd place in the table and are three points from safety with games in hand on teams above them like Port Vale, Charlton Athletic, Shrewsbury Town and Burton Albion.

Keena started his career at St Patrick’s Athletic before joining Hearts in 2017 as a youngster. He went on to play 22 games during his time in Edinburgh and fired five goals, as well as having loan spells away from the Jam Tarts at Queen’s Park and Dunfermline Athletic to gain experience.

Hartlepool United then persuaded him to move down the border and he had a brief permanent stint with the Pools in the National League before playing for Falkirk and Sligo Rovers.

He was prolific for the latter during the 2022 League of Ireland season and scored 21 goals in all competitions to earn a switch to Cheltenham.

The Robins are back in action this weekend against Darren Moore’s Port Vale.