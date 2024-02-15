The72’s writers offer their Derby County vs Stevenage prediction ahead of their League One clash on Saturday afternoon.

Derby County head into this weekend’s encounter off the back of an impressive 3-0 victory away from home against Exeter City. Max Bird opened the scoring in the first half before Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Tom Barkhuizen rounded off the scoring in the second half.

Victory on the Rams’ travels meant that Paul Warne’s men retained 2nd spot in the League One table, although Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers also secured wins to keep things tight at the top.

Stevenage lost a back-and-forth battle on home soil during the week, being toppled 3-2 by Bristol Rovers having led 2-0 after 25 minutes. Kane Hemmings and Jake Forster-Caskey put Steve Evans’ men ahead, but Luke Thomas, Chris Martin and Antony Evans hit back to turn the game on its head.

It was a slight dent in the Boro’s play-off charge as they dropped to 7th in League One, but they have a game in hand on Oxford United in 6th.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“This is a massive game for both sides, with the Rams hoping to keep up with the race for automatics and Stevenage hoping to push back into the top six.

“Derby are in good form and should back themselves at Pride Park after their recent outing, although Warne’s men have been a better outfit on the road this campaign.

“The Boro will take faith from their reverse fixture with the Rams in which they won 3-1 at the Lamex Stadium, although their form has taken a little wobble as of late so their trip to the East Midlands may not be straightforward.

“Derby have narrowly edged past many of their opponents at home this season, and I’m leaning towards them doing the same against Evans’ side on Saturday.”

Derby County vs Stevenage prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“This is a real test for both sides. Derby are right up there in the top two fight now but with Stevenage still right in the hunt for a play-off finish, there’s a lot at stake for both teams.

“I feel a lot could rest on the outcome of James Collins’ injury tests. Without him, the hosts will be lacking a focal point and a natural striker up top. The Rams have other goalscoring threats but none are natural options through the middle, and that could play into the visitors’ hands.

“However, Stevenage have dropped points of late, and with Derby in decent form, I’ll say they get the job done.”

Derby County vs Stevenage prediction: 2-1