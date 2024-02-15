Sunderland boss Michael Beale has said Huddersfield Town deserve ‘credit’ for their performance last night.

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by the Terriers at the John Smith’s Stadium after defender Matty Pearson’s first-half goal.

The visitors were unable to get back into the match in the second-half and left Yorkshire with nothing.

Beale has heaped praise on his opponents and said, as per a report by The Yorkshire Post: “We should applaud Pearson tonight as he kept one of the best players in the league (Jack Clarke) a little bit quiet. Everybody is caught up with something, whether it’s chasing the play-offs or fighting for their lives down the other end.

“But if you look at the form guide, Huddersfield are not in such a bad place and had scored seven goals in the last two games. “We knew they’d come at us, they went for Southampton at the weekend and knew they’d be up and at it and we spoke about it. We didn’t do as well as we’d like in the first half. “Sometimes, you have to give credit to the opposition. They are fighting for their lives and to a man, they were up and at it and made it really difficult for us to play our football.” 1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Huddersfield Town praised by Sunderland boss

Huddersfield made the decision to cut ties with Darren Moore recently and he has since joined Port Vale in League One.

Jon Worthington has been in caretaker charge over recent weeks and has done an impressive job.

They have lost only once in their last six Championship outings and that was against automatic promotion chasing Southampton.

The Terriers have won their last two homes games on the spin against Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland without conceding a goal as they prepare to face Hull City on their own patch again this weekend. The Tigers head into that one on the back of their 2-1 win away at Rotherham United last time out after goals by Jaden Philogene and Noah Ohio.

Huddersfield have a big decision to make on who to bring in as their new manager. It is a difficult call for them to make with the players obviously working hard for Worthington right now and it is obvious that he is getting a reaction out of them.

They remain in a relegation battle and can’t afford to be complacent, despite their upturn in results.

The Terriers are 20th in the table and are four points above the drop zone with 14 games left of the campaign to play. Meanwhile, their latest opponents Sunderland are 10th and are a point outside the top six.