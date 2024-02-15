Leicester City are set to open contract extension talks with centre-back Jannik Vestergaard, reporter Tom Collomosse has said on X.

Leicester City signed defender Vestergaard in the summer of 2021, bringing him in from Southampton. Prior to this season, the Dane hadn’t had the easiest time at the King Power Stadium, struggling for form and being frozen out of the first-team picture.

However, the towering 31-year-old broke back into the team under Enzo Maresca and has held down a starting spot since. Across all competitions, Vestergaard has played 30 times this season, holding down a starting spot as the left centre-back in Maresca’s Championship-leading side.

Question marks have surrounded the future of the Foxes man though with his deal up in the summer.

Leicester City are looking to resolve that though, with reporter Tom Collomosse stating they are poised to open contract talks with Vestergaard. It comes as a reward for his fantastic form this season.

A deserved deal?

Leicester City are a club with their sights set on the Premier League and while they’ll be keen to evolve in the summer if they do make that expected rise, keeping the core group of promotion-winners together will be key. Vestergaard has been an influential figure in that.

His experience and leadership can be of great value to Maresca going forward, even if he isn’t going to be the starting centre-back for the long-term. Nonetheless, an extended contract is more than deserved for his efforts this season.

While contract talks take place, Leicester City will be looking to continue their march towards the league title. The Foxes sit at the summit of the Championship table with a 12 point gap over 2nd placed Leeds United, while Southampton and Ipswich Town also battle it out for the second automatic promotion place.