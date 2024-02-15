The72’s writers offer their Leicester City vs Middlesbrough prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Leicester City come into this weekend’s clash with Middlesbrough looking to continue their march towards the Championship title. After defeating Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 in the week, the Foxes have now won four in a row in the league.

Enzo Maresca’s side are on course to win the title at a canter, and they may just break Reading’s 106-point record. They sit 12 points clear at the top of the Championship table with 78 points from 32 games.

Middlesbrough meanwhile have seen their push for the play-off spots really recently. A run of four games without a win has them seven points off the top six and with plenty of work to do over the remainder of the season.

A defeat to Preston North End in the week made it back-to-back losses for Michael Carrick and co.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Leicester City should be emerging victorious once again this weekend. They just keep marching towards their Premier League return and with Middlesbrough lacking inspiration, I can see the hosts winning pretty comfortably this weekend.

“In their current form, it’s hard to see Boro earning another play-off finish. We’ve seen how they can put a run together to turn things around and there’s plenty of time for them to do so, they’re just lacking that spark and conviction at the moment.

“This should be a fairly routine win for Leicester. I’ll go for 2-0 to the hosts.”

Leicester City vs Middlesbrough prediction: 2-0

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Harry Mail

“Leicester City are just good for the Championship and have been so efficient under Enzo Maresca this term.

“They beat Sheffield Wednesday last time out and should do the same against Middlesbrough this weekend. Michael Carrick’s men have endured a tough season and lost a lot of key players last summer.

“Boro have been too inconsistent to mount a serious push for the play-offs and it appears very likely that they will be playing their football in the Championship once again next season.”

Leicester City vs Middlesbrough prediction: 3-1