Manchester United have been on the lookout for new figures to come into their sporting hierarchy following Jim Ratcliffe’s investment in the club and now, Southampton director Wilcox is on the radar.

The Saints brought in the 52-year-old from Manchester City in 2023, bringing him in following a lengthy spell as academy director. With the Championship club, he has overseen the appointment of Russell Martin and some eye-catching transfer business, including further dealings with his former club.

The Athletic is reporting that Manchester United are ‘working on a deal’ to bring Wilcox in at Old Trafford. He’s eyed for a role in which he would report to a sporting director, with Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth targeted for that position.

The Red Devils are yet to approach Southampton but Wilcox is aware of the interest, it is added.

An impending blow for the Saints?

With Manchester United working on a swoop for Wilcox, it will be interesting to see just how the situation pans out. Southampton will be hoping to hold onto their director of football but with such high-profile interest and a deal being worked on, it could be hard to keep him onboard.

One reassurance for Saints fans is that the club will hopefully have a good contingency plan in place. In terms of recruitment and management at a boardroom level, the promotion hopefuls seem to have their heads screwed on. That should allow for a smooth and swift replacement search if Wilcox does move on.

Manchester United certainly mean business in their bid to revamp their club hierarchy and it seems Southampton are the latest side to have a key figure targeted by Ratcliffe and co.