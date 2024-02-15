Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has said Brandon Williams is ‘still’ with Manchester United.

Ipswich Town have been without the loan man since the end of December due to injury.

Williams, 23, joined the Championship promotion hopefuls on loan last summer on a deal until the end of the season.

McKenna has provided this update on his situation, as per a report by TWTD: “He’s still with United.”

Ipswich Town loan man latest

Williams has made 17 appearances for Ipswich so far in this campaign and has found the net on a couple of occasions.

He provides a useful option for them at full-back and getting him back fit will be a boost to their promotion hopes.

The former England youth international is back at Old Trafford for assessment but will be eager to return to Portman Road to get more game time under his belt.

He has been on the books at Manchester United for his whole career to date. The Mancunian rose up through the academy ranks of the Premier League giants and was a regular at various different youth levels.

Williams has played 51 times for the Red Devils’ first-team now, as well as having a loan spell at Norwich City back in the 2021/22 season.

He has impressed since linking up with Ipswich last year as they look to get promoted to the top flight.

McKenna’s men won 4-0 away at Millwall last night after goals and are sat in 4th position in the table. They are three points off 2nd place Leeds United with a game in-hand.

Next up for the Tractor Boys is an away trip to face Swansea City as they look to keep their momentum going.