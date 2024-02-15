Ipswich Town returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion on Wednesday night, thrashing struggling Millwall 4-0 at The Den.

Ipswich Town have had a tough run of late and came into the midweek clash with Millwall in dire need of a win. Kieran McKenna’s side had won only one of their last nine Championship games, but they picked up a valuable three points in comfortable fashion last night.

The Tractor Boys headed into the break 3-0 up thanks to goals from Nathan Broadhead and Kieffer Moore while Wes Harding converted into his own net in between those two. It was a cruising victory capped off perfectly by a first Town goal for winter signing Ali Al-Hamadi.

The new striker drove into the box before being fouled, only to pick himself and coolly slot home from 12 yards. It marked his first goal in his three outings for the club since joining from League Two side AFC Wimbledon last month.

Al-Hamadi’s performance off the bench caught the eye again. And, after being serenaded by the travelling fans, he also earned the praise of EADT reporter Alex Jones. Al-Hamadi was scored a 7/10 for his 20-minute outing, with Jones writing this:

“Looked incredibly lively once again. Won the penalty and dispatched it for his first goal in a Town shirt. Great to hear the away end singing his name.”

Stepping up to the Championship

The jump from League Two to the Championship is one many talented players have made before. Some have thrived with the step up, while others may have taken more time to adjust to the higher level of football.

Al-Hamadi was a player widely tipped to find joy when he moved on from AFC Wimbledon and rose through the leagues. The early signs are good for him and Ipswich Town too.

An assist on his debut against Preston North End and a maiden goal against Millwall makes it two goal contributions in three substitute appearances. His lively performances off the bench have seen him have a good impact on games and adding a first goal to his name will only do wonders for the Iraq international’s confidence.