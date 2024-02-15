The72’s writers offer their Millwall vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Millwall come into this weekend’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday in dire need of a win. After putting together a decent run and pushing away from the relegation picture, the Lions have been dragged back into it after five defeats and a draw in the last six Championship.

Joe Edwards’ side are now 21st in the Championship table and only four points away from safety.

Sheffield Wednesday could make huge gains in the relegation fight with a win here. They’re still seven points behind Millwall and safety as it stands but three points could cut the gap to just four points.

The Owls are going through a tough run as well though. They beat Birmingham City and put in a decent display against Leicester City despite losing 2-0, meaning they’ve now won just won in six.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Millwall are right in the relegation fight. They’re in serious danger of being dragged into the drop zone amid some encouraging signs of late from closest rivals Huddersfield Town, QPR and Sheffield Wednesday.

“There’s no doubt about it, this is an absolutely huge game. A victory would ease Millwall’s nerves but an away win would come as a huge confidence boost for Wednesday.

“At home, the Lions should have the advantage, and of course they thrashed the Owls in Edwards’ first game. However, Millwall look devoid of inspiration and with more positive signs from Wednesday, I feel they can claim a massive win in this one.”

Millwall vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: 1-2

Harry Mail

“This is a big game at the bottom of the table for both teams.

“Millwall have been sucked into a relegation battle over recent weeks and are struggling for results under Joe Edwards.

“The main worry for the Lions is that the goals have dried up. As for Sheffield Wednesday, they need to start picking up wins fast if they are to avoid dropping into League One again.

“I think the Owls will fancy their chances of getting a result at The Den, but the fact they were thumped 4-0 by Huddersfield Town and lost 2-0 to Leicester City in their last two away games mean I’m going for a draw here.”

Millwall vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: 1-1