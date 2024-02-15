Plymouth Argyle’s January signing Alfie Devine has admitted he ‘struggled’ in his first few games for his new club.

Plymouth Argyle swooped to land the midfielder on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.

Devine, 19, spent the first-half of this season with Port Vale in League One and was a hit at Vale Park before returning to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last month.

He has had this to say on his spell at Home Park so far, as per a report by PlymouthLive: “I think the first three games I have been quite disappointed with myself because I know that’s not me. I think today just shows that I’m getting a lot more comfortable in and around the team, and especially on the pitch.

“Once you get the connections and the bonds on the pitch it makes your life a lot easier when you are on there. Obviously, you can’t get that without the players helping you.”

“I know Fozzy’s (Ian Foster’s) system quite well and the way he wants to play, but trying to adapt to a new league and a new position at the same time, I struggled the first three games and I know that. I think today’s performance reassures me a bit that I’m getting used to it and I’m getting a lot more comfortable.”

Plymouth Argyle man adapting to life in the Championship

Devine was brought in by Plymouth to add more competition and depth to their midfield department.

The youngster has been on the books at Tottenham since 2020 after they signed him from Wigan Athletic. He has also played in Liverpool’s academy in the past.

He has played twice for Spurs’ first-team since his switch down to London.

The England youth international was given the green light to leave Ange Postecoglou’s side when Port Vale came calling last summer.

He went on to play 26 games for the Valiants in all competitions and chipped in with two goals before his stay in the third tier was cut short.

Devine was then sent to Plymouth to boost his development and will be eager to make an impact between now and the end of the campaign.

The Pilgrims drew 2-2 last time out against Coventry City and were denied the three points after conceding a last-gasp equaliser.

They have the chance to bounce back this weekend as they face promotion chasing Leeds United on their own patch again.