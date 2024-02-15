Sunderland boss Michael Beale has said Patrick Roberts could be out for four to five weeks after picking up a hamstring injury vs Huddersfield Town.

Sunderland were unable to make it four Championship games defeat on Wednesday night, losing 1-0 away to relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town. The Terriers saw off the Black Cats thanks to a first-half goal from defender Matty Pearson.

The defeat comes as a blow to Beale and co, but the bad news didn’t stop there. After coming on at the hour-mark, winger Roberts was forced to trudge off through injury late on, leaving the visitors with 10 men on the pitch for the final stages.

Now, a concerning early update has emerged.

As quoted by The Northern Echo, Sunderland boss Beale stated it looks to be the same hamstring injury that kept Roberts out earlier in the season. He could be sidelined for as much as four to five weeks. He said:

“We’ve obviously had a disaster because we’ve lost Paddy for the last ten minutes and that meant we had to play with ten men. It just made it into an even worse night.

“It’s his hamstring, and I’m told it’s the same as he did earlier in the season. He missed four or five weeks earlier in the season, and he feels it’s the same.

“It’s a really big shame because I thought he was bright when he came on. He came inside and the defender did fantastic to block it, and then he went outside on another one. We looked much stronger when he came on, so he’ll be a big loss.

“What’s he played for me? Two-and-a-half games now? And probably, that’s going to be it for a period of time now, so someone has to step up, for sure.”

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

In his absence

As Beale highlighted, the injury to Roberts opens the door for another of Sunderland’s wing talents to make the starting spot their own. The 27-year-old hasn’t featured much for the current boss after only recently returning from another spell out, but he had played in the last three league games.

Abdoullah Ba has started two of the last three games on the right, so he could be the favoured option there. However, it could also be an early opportunity for new signing Romaine Mundle to make a starting spot his own.

The talented 20-year-old has had two appearances off the bench thus far and could offer a dangerous presence on the right, though he can play off either flank. He’ll be hoping to earn a chance to make that starting place his with Roberts out but Frenchman Ba will be solid competition.