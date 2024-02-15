Yannick Bolasie has agreed to join Criciúma following his exit from Swansea City, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Swansea City signed the winger on a free transfer back in November on a short-term deal.

Bolasie, 34, went on to make 12 appearances for the Welsh club in all competitions, 10 of which came in the Championship.

He then cut ties with the Swans last month and is now close to a switch to Brazil in this latest update regarding his situation by reporter Romano on X (see below).

🚨🐯🇧🇷 Understand Brazilian Criciúma have agreed pre-contract to sign Yannick Bolasie. Deal in place, waiting to check details and then time to travel to Brazil next week if all goes to plan. pic.twitter.com/ZIYYN2jyiJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 15, 2024

Departed Swansea City man to join new club

Swansea swooped to land Bolasie earlier this winter to add more competition and depth to their attacking department.

He is also a vastly experienced player and has played just under 500 games in his career to date.

A move to Brazil would be an exciting new challenge for him and Criciúma play their football in the top flight following their promotion last year.

Bolasie had spells at Plymouth Argyle and Bristol City before Crystal Palace landed him in 2012. He spent four-and-a-half years at Selhurst Park and scored 13 goals in 144 games, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League during his time there.

Everton then lured him to Goodison Park in 2016 but he wasn’t able to make an impact during his stint on Merseyside.

The ex-DR Congo international, who made 50 caps, was loaned out by the Toffees to Aston Villa, Anderlecht, Sporting Lisbon and Middlesbrough to get game time before leaving permanently.

He played in Turkey for Çaykur Rizespor from 2021 to 2023 and fired 20 goals in 55 outings for them before Swansea lured him back to the UK.

Bolasie is now edging towards a fresh transfer to South America after his departure from the Swansea.com Stadium.