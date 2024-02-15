Peterborough United have signed Vontae Daley-Campbell following his exit from Cardiff City, as announced by their official club website.

Peterborough United have swooped to land the defender on a deal until the end of the season.

Daley-Campbell, 22, cut ties with the Bluebirds on the final day of the January transfer window and subsequently became a free agent.

The Posh have now confirmed they have offered him a short-term contract as they look to gain promotion to the Championship.

New home for departed Cardiff City man

Daley-Campbell will be pleased to have found a new home so quickly after leaving Cardiff.

He will give Peterborough more competition and depth in defence over the coming months as the fixtures start coming thick and fast.

The full-back still had another year left on his contract at the Cardiff City Stadium but was down the pecking order with the Welsh club.

Daley-Campbell joined the Bluebirds back in 2022 but made only two first-team appearances for them in all competitions.

He rose up through the academy ranks at Arsenal and was a regular for the Premier League side at various different youth levels before he left the Emirates Stadium in 2019.

The Londoner was subsequently snapped up by Leicester City after cutting ties with the Gunners and spent two years at the King Power Stadium, some of which he spent out on loan up in Scotland with Dundee to get some experience under his belt.

He wasn’t offered a new deal by the Foxes and was subsequently snapped up by Cardiff.

However, his time with the Bluebirds has recently come to an end and the player will now be hoping he can get more luck on the selection front at Peterborough in the league below.