The72’s writers offer their Bolton Wanderers vs Charlton Athletic prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Bolton Wanderers won 2-1 at home to Wycombe Wanderers in their last League One outing. Gethin Jones and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson were on the scoresheet for them against the Chairboys.

The Trotters are sat in 3rd place in the table as they eye promotion to the Championship. They are a point behind Derby County in 2nd.

As for Charlton Athletic, they have turned to Nathan Jones as their new manager. The former Luton Town and Southampton boss was picked as their replacement for Michael Appleton.

The Addicks drew 1-1 at home to Lincoln City in their last game. January signing Freddie Ladapo got their goal against the Imps.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“This won’t be an easy game for Bolton Wanderers against a side with a new manager.

“The Trotters are finding ways to get results though which is a good sign for a club trying to get promoted.

“Charlton have been sucked into deep trouble due to their dismal run of form over recent times. Dropping into League Two is unthinkable for a team that used to be in the Premier League.

“I think Nathan Jones will be able to keep them up between now and the end of the season, but I can see them getting beat against Ian Evatt’s side this weekend.”

Bolton Wanderers vs Charlton Athletic prediction: 2-1

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

James Ray

“While Charlton will pose a different threat under Jones, it’s hard to see them getting anything here. Even after such a poor season, I still believe that the Addicks’ squad isn’t as bad as they have been, but it;ll be down to the new boss to get them playing at their maximum capacity.

“If not, a side like Bolton could blow them away. Wanderers are at that stage in the season where they just need to keep winning and winning. The pressure is on and after falling short last season, they’ll be determined not to do the same again.

“I’ll back the hosts to claim another valuable victory in this one.”

Bolton Wanderers vs Charlton Athletic prediction: 3-1