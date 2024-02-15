Coventry City drew 2-2 away from home against Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday evening, but remained 6th in the table on goal difference after results elsewhere.

Coventry City initially found themselves 1-0 down after Morgan Whittaker opened the scoring for Argyle, though Ellis Simms equalised 11 minutes later before the hosts then retook the lead through Mickel Miller. Liam Kitching struck in the sixth minute of added time, however, to level things once more and earn a point for the Sky Blues.

Mark Robins might have hoped for all three points, but will have been grateful in hindsight to leave with a draw. He will have also taken positives from his side’s determination to keep fighting and rescue a result.

Goalscorers Simms and Kitching may have made the headlines for Coventry City at Home Park Stadium, but it was January signing Victor Torp who received the highest rating from Coventry Live reporter Andy Turner. He scored the Danish midfielder’s performance a 7.5/10 and had this to say:

“Put himself about well and spread the ball about efficiently, while always looking to pull the trigger. Set up Godden for really good chance early in the second half and laid on the ball for Simms’ goal, and again sent in the free kick for Kitch to score. Two assists – not a bad night’s work.”

Torp settling in

Torp joined Coventry from Sarpsborg 08 last month for an undisclosed fee on a four-and-a-half year deal. The 24-year-old started his career with FC Midtjylland, where he spent loan spells with Fredericia, Lyngby and KV Kortrijk before signing for Sarpsborg in the summer of 2022.

A high-energy, combative midfielder, Torp has now featured six times for his new side and he’s playing an increasingly important role. The Denmark youth international has seemingly settled in well at the Coventry Building Society Arena and has already become a regular member of the starting lineup under Robins.

Next up for Torp and the Sky Blues is a visit to the bet365 Stadium to take on Stoke City in more Championship action this Saturday. A win feels like a must for Coventry City if they are to remain in the play-off spots in the table this weekend.