Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has said Jake Beesley is getting ‘closer’ to returning to the action.

Blackpool face an away trip to London Road to take on Peterborough United in League One this weekend.

Beesley, 27, has been out injured since the end of December but is edging towards being available.

Critchley has provided this update on his situation, as per a report by the Blackpool Gazette: “Jake was closer, hopefully he’ll train again in the next few days which will put him closer to contention for the weekend- he’s further ahead than Jordan (Rhodes).”

Blackpool injury latest

Beesley has made 22 appearances in all competitions this season and has chipped in with nine goals, four of which have come in the league.

It will be a boost when he is fully fit as he provides more competition and depth in attack. His contract at Bloomfield Road expires in June 2025, with the club holding the option for a further 12 months on top of that.

The Tangerines signed him in 2022 and he rose up two leagues to join them from Rochdale in League Two at the time.

Beesley started his career as a youngster at Chesterfield and went on to have spells at Salford City and Solihull Moors before moving to Spotland in 2020.

He was a hit during his time with the Dale and found the net 18 times in 58 outings to earn a switch to the Seasiders. His former club have since dropped into the National League since his exit.

Blackpool are currently sat in 9th place and are eight points off the play-offs. They have missed Beesley and Jordan Rhodes over recent times.

Critchley’s men lost 2-0 away at Cheltenham Town last time out and are back in action this weekend against promotion chasing Peterborough as they look to hit form again.