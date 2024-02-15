Blackburn Rovers sit 16th in the table as things stand, and will be looking to improve on their inconsistent form of late in order to bridge the gap between themselves and a place in the Championship top six.

Despite being just seven points off a place in the bottom three, they are just 10 points outside of the play offs. With that in mind, new head coach John Eustace will be eyeing the free agent market as a means of getting bodies in to help them both in the short-term and the long-term.

One player they have identified as a potential target is winger Berry according to Football Transfers. The 18-year-old left Manchester United after 12 years at the club and is now a free agent.

However, Blackburn Rovers do face competition from Premier League sides Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United, as well as Scottish giants Rangers. Nottingham Forest are believed to be the frontrunners as things stand, with Berry on a trial at the City Ground at present.

A great long-term option

Berry has moved through the ranks at Manchester United, playing above his age group more often than not. But with first-team chances at a premium a move away looks to be the best solution, and Blackburn Rovers provide a great option for the player.

They consistently have given opportunities to young players and Berry could be the latest to be fast-tracked into the first-team fold should he sign. Although a more experienced player could help them in the short-term and in the current campaign in particular, he is a great long-term option.

However, with the likes of Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Celtic also taking a shine to the teenager, it could prove difficult for Blackburn Rovers to compete.