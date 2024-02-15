Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace has delivered his verdict on the future of midfielder Lewis Travis, in an interview with The Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers started their 2023/24 season with Travis as their captain and go-to central midfielder. The 26-year-old played in 20 of the club’s 26 league games, but was moved around from defensive midfield, further forwards and even to full-back.

The player wanted guaranteed minutes, regular starts and to play his favoured position, something which couldn’t be promised by then-head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson. He soon made the switch to Ipswich Town on loan in the January transfer window.

He has since started just two of the Tractor Boys’ five games since making the move to Portman Road and will return to Blackburn Rovers in the summer.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, new Rovers boss Eustace gave his take on Travis’ future at Ewood Park, after his surprise loan move to their Championship rivals.

“I haven’t spoken to him yet, we can’t bring him back at the moment,” he said.

“He’s a player that I have admired over the years, he’s been a very good player at the level. It’s something we’ll have a chat about over the summer.”

The best option?

Travis has proven his worth at Blackburn Rovers and so it should come as no surprise to see Eustace wants to give him another chance at the club under his guidance. The move to Ipswich Town hasn’t quite worked out just yet and so a return to Ewood Park might be the best option for the player.

Should Travis help Ipswich Town to promotion however then this could impact his future. If Kieran McKenna’s side value him as a member of the squad and given he was deemed surplus to requirements previously, a permanent switch could even be considered.

Talks are set to happen at the end of the season and so this is certainly one to keep an eye on. Travis could be a vital player for any side given his experience and quality, but who he plays for next season remains to be seen.