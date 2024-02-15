The72’s writers offer their Norwich City vs Cardiff City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Norwich City head into this weekend’s clash with Cardiff City looking to break back into the play-off spots. They occupied 6th briefly after beating Watford in the week but Coventry City’s draw with Plymouth Argyle saw the Canaries slip to 7th.

David Wagner’s side have been on an impressive run though. They’ve lost one in their last seven Championship games and are unbeaten in eight at Carrow Road.

Cardiff City meanwhile have been going through a tough time. Their chances of a play-off push have slipped away in recent months and a run of five defeats in the last seven league games leaves them 14th in the Championship table.

The Bluebirds are now eight points off the play-off spots and could be destined for a mid-table finish if they can’t put a decent run together.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Norwich’s 4-2 win over Watford during the week was another indication of their play-off credentials. They’ve maintained some strong form of late, even if the mood around the club doesn’t really reflect their recent success on the pitch.

“Cardiff meanwhile are really struggling. They looked like they could be top six outsiders at one point this season but a struggle for form seems set to leave them in the mid-table area.

“I’ll back Norwich to claim another valuable win.”

Norwich City vs Cardiff City prediction: 2-1

Harry Mail

“I think Norwich City will be too strong for Cardiff City here. The Canaries picked up an impressive win over Watford last time out and their confidence will be high.

“David Wagner’s side can’t afford to slip up as they chase down a top six place along with the likes of Coventry City, Hull City, Sunderland and Preston North End.

“The Bluebirds aren’t consistent enough to mount a serious push for the play-offs. Erol Bulut’s side could have equalised against West Brom last time out before they went 2-0 down but I can’t see them getting anything here.”

Norwich City vs Cardiff City prediction: 2-0