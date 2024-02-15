Colchester United are open to signing Aberdeen defender Jayden Richardson on a permanent deal, as per a report by the Gazette News.

Colchester United swooped to land the right-back on loan from the Dons in the January transfer window.

Richardson, 23, spent the first-half of this season with Stockport County in League Two.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Gazette News, the U’s ‘could push’ to sign him permanently this summer along with their other batch of loan players.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Colchester United eye permanent deal

Landing Richardson on a long-term basis would be an impressive coup for Colchester if they were able to get a deal over the line. He is a decent age, has played plenty of football so far in his career and has the potential to get better in the future.

However, the U’s focus at the moment will be firmly on retaining their Football League status. They are currently sat in 22nd place in the table and are six points above Forest Green Rovers in 23rd position with five games left to play of this campaign.

Former Lincoln City, Huddersfield Town and Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is in charge of the Essex outfit these days and he joined them back in January.

Richardson was brought in this winter to bolster their ranks and he has been on the books of his parent club Aberdeen since 2022. He rose up through the academy at Nottingham Forest and played four times for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away from the Reds at Exeter City, Notts County and Forest Green to get some experience.

The Nottingham-born man has made 24 appearances for the Dons to date but his future up in Scotland is up in the air at the moment.