The72’s writers offer their Peterborough United vs Blackpool prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday afternoon.

Peterborough United come into this weekend’s clash with Blackpool in need of a win. They’ve seen their impressive unbeaten run collapse and they’ve now lost three on the trot in League One.

The Posh have slipped from 2nd to 5th as a result and are now seven points away from the automatic promotion spots.

Blackpool meanwhile are still on the fringes of the play-off fight, where they’ve been for much of the season. Neil Critchley’s side are 9th in the League One table, but a run of four without a win means they’re eight points from the top six.

The Tangerines’ dismal away form has done no help to their play-off bid. They’ve won two of their last eight away league games and have lost the other six without even scoring.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Both sides really need a win here. Peterborough United have lost three games they’ve definitely had the ability to win and need to return to winning ways sooner rather than later if they are to stay in touch with the automatic promotion fight.

“Blackpool though have been pretty dismal on the road. At London Road, they will be in for another tough test, but they’re facing a side low on confidence, and that will be a cause for concern for the Posh.

“I can see someone’s poor end running here, and I can see it being the hosts’. I’ll say Posh win 2-1.”

Peterborough United vs Blackpool prediction: 2-1

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Harry Mail

“Peterborough’s form has slumped recently and they need to return to winning ways here.

“The Posh remain in a strong position though and this weekend is a good chance to secure three points to turn their fortunes around.

“Blackpool have been missing striking pair Jordan Rhodes and Jake Beesley over recent times and have seen their push for the top six halt. The Tangerines’ loss to Cheltenham Town last time out was a damaging one and I can see them getting beat again at London Road, although it may be a tight match.”

Peterborough United vs Blackpool prediction: 1-0