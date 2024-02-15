Wrexham released Liam McAlinden at the start of this month and now, Scunthorpe United have confirmed the signing of the forward.

Wrexham sanctioned two late exits in the January transfer window. Defender Bryce Hosannah saw the mutual termination of his contract sanctioned and so did 30-year-old attacker McAlinden.

Both had found game time hard to come by with the League Two promotion hopefuls, so they were allowed to move on as free agents to find new clubs. Hosannah has since joined National League side AFC Fylde and now, McAlinden has landed himself a new club too.

As announced on their official website, National League North outfit Scunthorpe United have recruited the former Wrexham man. McAlinden joins the Iron on a contract until the end of the season and he could make his debut against Scarborough Athletic this weekend.

Former EFL mainstays Scunthorpe sit 2nd in the sixth-tier at the moment. Managed by Jimmy Dean, they’re 12 points off leaders Tamworth with a game in hand.

A fresh start

The purpose of McAlinden’s Wrexham exit was to allow him to make a fresh start away from the club. When it became clear he would not be signed in the transfer window, his release freed him to continue his hunt for a new challenge outside the window.

Scunthorpe United have now taken the chance to secure his services, gaining an experienced forward with EFL pedigree. McAlinden has spent much of his career between England’s fifth and third-tiers. Since coming through Wolves’ academy, he’s played Exeter City, Morecambe, Shrewsbury Town, Stockport County and many more.

With Scunthorpe, he’ll be tasked with aiding their push to get back towards the Football League. They’re down in the National League North after ownership and financial problems but an immediate return to the fifth-tier this season will have them only one league away from the EFL again.