Sheffield Wednesday could look to sign a free agent left-back, as per a report by The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday have been hit by injuries in that particular position and have been left short of options.

The Owls are fighting for their lives in the Championship and were beaten 2-0 away at Leicester City last time out.

Here is a look at three players they should consider signing…

Marvin Plattenhardt

Could Danny Röhl use his knowledge of German football to lure Plattenhardt to Sheffield Wednesday? The 32-year-old, who has made seven caps for Germany, is available following his exit from Hertha Berlin last year after they were relegated to Bundesliga.2.

Plattenhardt has made 321 appearances in his career to date and is an option for the Owls. He has also played for FC Nurnberg in the past.

Jonas Knudsen

He has played in England before with Ipswich Town. Knudsen, 31, spent four years at Ipswich Town from 2015 to 2019 after signing for the Tractor Boys from Esbjerg.

The former Denmark international went on to play 155 games during his spell at Portman Road, finding the net on four occasions. He has spent the past few years at Malmö but is currently without a club.

Matt Penney

Sheffield Wednesday fans will know all about Penney from his time in South Yorkshire. He rose up through the youth ranks of the Owls before playing 32 matches, as well as having loan spells away at Bradford City, Mansfield Town and St Pauli to get experience.

The Chesterfield-born man is available at the moment and has been weighing up his next move in the game since cutting ties with Ipswich last summer. He also had temporary stints away from the Tractor Boys at Charlton Athletic and Motherwell.