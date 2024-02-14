Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has heaped praise on Jaden Philogene after their win last night.

Hull City won 2-1 away at Rotherham United in their latest Championship outing to boost their play-off hopes.

Philogene, 22, played a key part in their equaliser against the Millers when his rabona looped over Viktor Johansson after hitting Cameron Humphreys before Noah Ohio scored the winner.

Rosenior was quick to hail the England youth international and said, as per the official club website: “Ridiculous. His ability is something we missed for a long time. He’s only going to get better with the more games he plays. It’s not just his goal or his showreel moments, it’s his energy levels he gives the team – he works so hard.

“He’s got real belief he can be a top player but the reason he can be a top player is because he works so hard on his game. Jaden’s was one of many really good performances.”

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Hull City star shines

Hull swooped to sign Philogene last summer from Aston Villa and he has since become one of their most prized assets.

The Londoner was injured for a couple of months before returning a couple of weeks ago and he was missed by his team.

He was on the books at Villa Park from 2018 to 2023 and played six times for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away in the second tier at Stoke City and Cardiff City to get experience.

Eyebrows were raised when the Tigers managed to seal a permanent deal for him last September and he has since scored seven goals in 17 games for Rosenior’s men, as well as chipping in with five assists.

Philogene is under contract at the MKM Stadium until 2026 and they hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months on top of that too.

Hull are back in action this weekend with a trip to Huddersfield Town as they look to make it back-to-back wins. They are outside the play-offs on goal difference after their victory at Rotherham behind Norwich City.

Rosenior will be pleased that his side bounced back from their loss to Swansea City last Saturday. The Tigers have now won three of their last four outings.