Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has praised Rotherham United’s ‘fight’ from last night.

Hull City were 1-0 down to the Championship basement boys at half-time after midfielder Christ Tiehi’s early goal.

The Tigers were able to turn the game around in the second-half though and win 2-1 to boost their promotion hopes. A tremendous piece of skill from Jaden Philogene got the visitors level, before striker Noah Ohio scored the winner on his second appearance for the club.

Rosenior said after the game, as per the official club website: “I have to give Leam (Richardson) credit for the way Rotherham play, how they fight for each other, how they don’t give up – full respect to their performance.

“For us to keep going, keep banging the door down and keep believing, in what was a crucial moment in our season, says a lot for the character and determination of the group and the quality levels.

“The moment at the end between myself, the players and the fans was one of my favourite moments since I’ve been here because there was a feeling that was a massive one for us.”

Hull City boss heaps praise on Rotherham United

It has been a tough season for Rotherham and they find themselves rock bottom of the table after just three wins in 31 matches.

The Millers are lacking quality and although they took the lead against Hull, they were under pressure for the majority of the game yesterday and had to rely on their impressive goalkeeper Viktor Johansson to keep the score down.

The Tigers had 60% possession at the New York Stadium and had 20 shots, eight of which were on target.

Next up for Rotherham is a home clash against Watford this weekend as they look to turn their fortunes around. Leam Richardson’s side are 11 points from safety with 15 games left of this campaign left to play.

As for Hull, they needed their latest win after losing 1-0 at home to Swansea City last Saturday and will be pleased that they got the job done.

Their win over the Millers sees them joint 6th with Norwich City heading into Wednesday’s fixture.

The Tigers are back in action this Saturday with another Yorkshire away trip to Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers face Sunderland at home tonight and beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 last time out on their own patch so it could be another potentially tricky trip for Rosenior’s men as they look to get into the top six.